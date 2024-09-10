WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One of two people who were injured in a boat crash off the coast of Weymouth last month has died, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced.

The crash happened on Aug. 16 involving a sailboat and a motorboat. The injured people were soon taken to a hospital in Boston.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Norfolk DA’s office said Patricia Cicalese, 70, of East Walpole, was pronounced dead over the weekend. The other injured person remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

While the second injured person continues to receive care, court documents obtained by 7NEWS show investigators with the Massachusetts Environmental Police obtained search warrants to examine navigational equipment on both the 21-foot sailboat and the 38-foot motorboat to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

According to documents, the owner of the motorboat and his wife spoke to police after returning to shore on the day of the crash.

Detectives said 62-year-old John Reichhardt told them he saw a small fishing boat crossing a channel and was “trying to pay attention to that.”

Reichhardt said he saw the sailboat when he turned his head. He tried to turn hard to his starboard side but said he could not avoid a collision.

Among other notes, the investigating detective said he did not make any observations or find any clues “that would indicate Reichhardt was under the influence of any intoxicating substances.”

The DA’s office said it had assumed control of the investigation as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials said their investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact authorities 781-830-4990.

Video from the scene on Aug. 16 showed police boats and a tow boat near the crash site. The US Coast Guard also responded.

In addition to on-duty emergency crews, an off-duty fire chief and his brother were among those rushing to help the injured people.

Hanson Fire Chief Robert O’Brien spoke to 7NEWS after the crash, saying “It was just natural instinct to help them out.”

O’Brien had been fishing with his brother, an off-duty Weymouth police officer. The pair spotted the aftermath of the crash and saw the sailboat sinking. They soon helped get the injured people out of the water and began to assess their injuries.

Three weeks after the collision, 7NEWS cameras on Tuesday captured video of the heavily damaged sailboat, which has been raised and brought back to dry land.

Area boaters said they were confused about the entire situation.

“I’m very surprised that an accident like that could happen right there,” one man said.

Boaters said they were also heartbroken by the loss of a life.

“I was hoping nobody got hurt,” another boater said. “You can replace a boat.”

