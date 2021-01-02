Woman dies after being hit by car in Dartmouth on New Year’s Eve

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man says he wants to honor his wife’s memory by helping others after she was fatally struck by a car in Dartmouth on New Year’s Eve.

Keith and Wendy Bellavance were heading home along Route 6 on New Year’s Eve when Wendy was hit by a Toyota Prius just before 10 p.m.

“We were walking down, we were going to go home and watch the ball drop and we never made it,” Keith Bellavance said. “The only thing I can think is she was looking down and she never saw it coming.”

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but could not save the 56-year-old mother of three from New Bedford. Police are investigating the crash but no charges have been filed against the driver, who stayed at the scene.

Keith Bellavance said both he and Wendy were in recovery after a difficult 2021, and he wanted to continue his work with others in the same situation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)