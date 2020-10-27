WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Waitsfield on Monday, the Vermont State Police said.

Police say Mariah McGill, 43, was hit by a car at about 11:40 a.m. Monday when she was crossing Main Street at a crosswalk.

Police say the car that hit McGill was driven by an 84-year-old woman who was later charged with gross negligent operation.

McGill was taken to the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin where she died of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the state police.

