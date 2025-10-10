LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed after a car rolled backward and pinned her against another vehicle in Lawrence on Thursday.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday a woman on Currier Street parked her car and walked around it to tend to her child.

Officials said she tried to stop the car when it began rolling backward and ended up pinned against another vehicle.

The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The infant was taken to the hospital but was uninjured.

The incident is still under investigation.

