TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died after she was pulled from a house fire in Tyngsboro on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of multiple people trapped in a fire at 24 Fletcher Dr. around 9:20 a.m. found flames shooting from the single-family ranch, according to Tyngsboro Fire Chief Wes Russell and Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard D. Howe.

One resident was quickly aided outside by an arriving officer, but police say a woman was left trapped in a second-floor bedroom.

Arriving firefighters navigated through the smoke-filled home and carried the woman out.

She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she passed away. Her name has not been released.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

