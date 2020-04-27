FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was pulled out of a burning Falmouth house last Wednesday has died.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on One Crystal Springs Avenue around 11:30 a.m. removed a woman from the home, which had heavy flames and smoke coming from it, according to a Department of Fire Services spokesperson.

The victim, her name has not been released, was transported to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

This is the second fatal fire in Falmouth this month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)