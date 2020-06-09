LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman died after her car crashed into trees and rolled over on Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 128 just before 8:30 p.m. found that the operator of a 2006 Toyota Highlander, 54-year-old Theresa Wharem, of Littleton, had lost control of her vehicle, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a stand of trees, causing the car to roll over, state police said.

Wharem was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash as a witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to contact Trooper Jeremy Brann at 603-223-6187 or jeremy.brann@dos.nh.gov.

