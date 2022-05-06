FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died after she crashed her car into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham early Friday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the westbound side of the highway near the Grove Street overpass around 2:45 a.m. found a red Mini Cooper wedged under the back of a tractor-trailer, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 29-year-old Worcester woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

State police say a preliminary investigation indicates the woman was possibly speeding before crashing into the truck.

Video showed several firefighters, EMTs, and state troopers working at the scene.

Two travel lanes were closed until about 7 a.m. as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

An investigation remains ongoing.

