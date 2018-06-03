HULL, Mass. (WHDH) – An investigation is underway after a woman died while diving at Hull’s Nantasket Beach.

Emergency crews rushed to a help a woman in distress around 1 p.m. Sunday while she was diving off of a rocky area near the beach.

Lifeguards and state police performed CPR, fire officials said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

