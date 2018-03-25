Woman dies after Quincy home goes up in flames

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A woman has died after her apartment went up in flames in Quincy on Sunday.

The fire started just after 12 a.m. on Harvard Street.

A father and son living on the second floor were able to make it out safely after a quick-thinking neighbor ran through the back entrance of the building and started yelling.

The neighbor also tried entering the first floor apartment to help a woman inside, but the smoke was too thick.

That 54-year-old woman was found ten feet from her front door inside her apartment when rescuers arrived. She had second and third degree burns and was also being treated for smoke inhalation. She was pronounced dead later Sunday morning. Her dog did not survive the fire either.

Officials believe the fire started in the living room of the woman’s first-floor apartment. They do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious, but they are continuing their investigation.

