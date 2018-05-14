Woman dies after slamming head-on into MBTA bus in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) – The driver involved in a head-on crash with an MBTA bus in Saugus Sunday afternoon has died, police said.

Kathleen Callahan, 47, of Saugus, was driving an SUV when she hit a parked vehicle near the intersection of Felton and Essex streets at 3:50 p.m. before veering into the bus’ lane, transit police said.

“There was no way the bus could have stopped and she just spun,” said Taryn Medeiros, who was in the car behind the SUV. “I just stayed in my car and called 911 immediately and then got out.”

Callahan was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, transit police announced Monday.

The driver of the bus and four passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

