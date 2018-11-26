Woman dies after trying to break up family fight in Methuen; niece denied bail

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) – A 23-year-old Lawrence woman accused of assaulting two family members at a home in Methuen on Sunday, resulting in the death of her 63-year-old aunt who tried breaking up a fight, has been ordered held without bail.

Modesta Gomez was arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court on charges including assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

Officers responding to a reported family fight at 21 Bicknell Ave. about 10 p.m. found Martina Gomez unresponsive after apparently suffering a medical episode while trying to separate her daughter and niece, according to prosecutors.

Modesta Gomez traveled to the home to attack her cousin following a feud that started on Snapchat, according to court documents.

A neighbor stated that they saw Modesta Gomez “repeatedly closing the front door on an older woman’s torso while she was on the ground,” a police report said.

The witness, who did not want to appear on camera, told 7’s Jonathan Hall that the door slammed into the victim “at least seven or eight times.”

Modesta Gomez is also accused of smashing her aunt’s face into the door and pulling on her hair.

Martina Gomez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Monday to determine the cause and manner of her death.

A murder charge could be filed pending the results of the autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Modesta Gomez is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 30.

