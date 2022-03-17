HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman died after a multi-family home caught on fire in Haverhill late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Pilling Street around 10:30 p.m. found fire on the first floor of the home and heavy smoke pouring out of the building, according to Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tarpy.

Two people were hospitalized, including one woman who was later pronounced dead, fire officials said. The condition of the other person transported has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

