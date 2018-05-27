Woman dies from falling in fire pit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A woman has died from injuries sustained during a fall into a fire pit outside her Worcester home.

Masslive.com reports 71-year-old Jacqueline Cardinal was found by her son-in-law in a fire pit injured Saturday evening.

Worcester fire officials responded to the home and pronounced Cardinal dead at the scene from severe burns.

Cardinal had been alone when she fell in.

Fire officials say the state’s medical examiner will determine the exact cause of Cardinal’s death.

Cardinal was the mother of two and also raised four foster children with her late husband.

