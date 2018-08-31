Woman dies from injuries suffered in Belmont crash

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman struck by a van Tuesday morning in Belmont has died, police say.

Sachi Thanawala, 39, of Belmont, was transported from the scene of the crash to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where she died Thursday, according to a press release issued Friday by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to the intersection of Lexington and Sycamore streets for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian about 8:25 a.m. found a woman on the ground and debris scattered all over the road.

Thanawala was crossing the street when she was hit by a 2015 Ford Transit Van, officials say.

The intersection was shut down for several hours while a Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction team worked at the scene.

The driver of the van and sole occupant of the vehicle remained on scene.

“This is a tragedy involving the loss of life of a Belmont resident walking in our community,” said Belmont Police Chief Richard McLaughlin. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)