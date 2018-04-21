Woman dies from injuries suffered in Brockton crash

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A woman involved in a three-car crash in Brockton has died after her vehicle was struck on Thursday.

The woman was driving through an intersection when her car was struck by an SUV. Police say the driver of that SUV ran a red light and slammed into a pole before landing on another car.

The 54-year-old victim initially refused medical treatment but later went to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is now investigating.

