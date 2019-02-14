Woman dies from injuries suffered in Taunton crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a crash Wednesday in Taunton, police say.

Officers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 140 Southbound prior to Exit 10 discovered the vehicle down an embankment to the side of the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Initially, police and emergency personnel were able to speak with the operator, identified as Breanne Cabral, 27, of New Bedford, however, while on the scene her condition worsened and the decision was made to call a medical helicopter to respond to the scene.

The 27-year-old female passenger was uninjured in the crash.

Cabral was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she died Thursday from her injuries.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

