YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod earlier this month has passed away, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the Howard Johnson Motel in West Yarmouth on the evening of Sept. 14 found a woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The victim, who police identified as Welton Willis-Gregor, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

“The men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Welton Willis-Gregory,” officials wrote in a news release.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe Willis-Gregor was struck by a motor vehicle while walking on Route 28.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

