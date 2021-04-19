MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One woman died in an apartment fire in Manchester, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 96 Prospect St. around 1:30 a.m. learned that a woman was in the first-floor rear apartment, which was full of heavy smoke, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Crews located the woman and removed her from the apartment through a window.

She died as a result of her injuries sustained in the fire, officials said.

Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)