EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died in a fire at a home in Easton.

Initially crews responded to a call Thursday night for a medical emergency and had to shift gears when they came to the home; firefighters were welcomed by heavy flames present when they arrived at the scene.

Crews spent several hours putting out the fire. One individual, the only person in the house at the time, was found deceased.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

