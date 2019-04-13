Woman dies in house fire in Maine

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Officials are investigating a fatal fire in Maine that left a woman dead.

Sabattus Fire Chief Marc Veilleux says firefighters knocked down a fire at a home on Route 132 around 3 p.m. Friday and then found the woman’s body.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

The chief says the woman was the only one inside a home that lacked working smoke detectors or utilities. The chief says large amounts of personal belongings in the house made it difficult to reach the woman.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, and the state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what caused the fire.

