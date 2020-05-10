Woman dies in house fire near Western Connecticut State University campus

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A woman in her 30s died in a fire at a home near Western Connecticut State University early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The woman, who was not identified, died after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Danbury just after midnight on Sunday, the fire department said in a press release.

Danbury firefighters who were dispatched to the scene discovered smoke and flames coming from the first floor.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. A man, who was also in his 30s, was in critical condition following the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

