WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead.

Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle, Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, had sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident according to police.

The crash is under investigation by Mass. State Police, State Police Collision and Analysis Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)