SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old woman died three days after a Wednesday morning house fire at her Springfield home, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.

A joint investigation by several agencies determined that the fire started in the victim’s bedroom on the right side of the single-family home at Indian Orchard. Two other adults were displaced by the fire. Although the exact cause of the fire will remain officially undetermined, investigators found candles, incense and several boxes of matches in the bedroom area. They did not find working smoke alarms or sprinklers.

“On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi. “I also want to remind everyone in the community to practice fire safety when using candles and incense. Always place them in a sturdy, nonflammable saucer or candleholder and keep them at least a foot from anything that can burn. Unattended candles and incense are a fire hazard, so be sure to extinguish them if you’re drowsy, going to bed, or leaving the room.”

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that over 60% of last year’s fire deaths happened overnight, and reminded Bay Staters to ensure they have working fire alarms and test them regularly. He also advised people to ensure the manufacturing date on the alarms is no more than 10 years old.

