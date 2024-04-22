NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A woman died and a man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were both ejected from a car in a Nashua, N.H. crash early Monday, police said.

At 1:40 a.m., police responded to the Residence Inn hotel at 25 Trafalgar Square for a report of an assault with a knife, according to the Nashua Police Department. When driving to the scene with lights and sirens, officers saw a black Nissan Altima “driving at them” on the wrong side of Somerset Parkway, police said.

The Nissan crossed over the median to avoid the police car and sped up, so the officers reversed the police car to follow it, police said. The Nissan accelerated past the police car and its headlights were turned off, according to police.

The officers then heard a loud noise and saw that the Nissan had crashed in the parking lot of 402 Amherst St., ejecting a woman and man, both 23, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital and the man was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665, police said.

