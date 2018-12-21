Woman dies of hypothermia after car gets stuck in Vermont

MORETOWN, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a woman whose body was found on a remote road in Moretown died of hypothermia in recent cold weather after her car became stuck.

Vermont State Police say 70-year-old Janet Franz of East Montpelier walked to find help on the remote, unplowed road in Moretown, but was unsuccessful. Authorities say she apparently had become lost while driving during the day on Tuesday.

Her body was found on Wednesday.

