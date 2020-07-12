Woman dies while whitewater rafting in Maine

INDIAN STREAM TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — A 33-year-old woman has died after being thrown from her raft during a whitewater rafting trip in Maine, authorities say.

Emily Fournier, of Fairfield, and her family were rafting on the Kennebec River in Indian Stream Township on Saturday morning when they paddled through one of the larger rapids on the river, according to a statement from the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Fournier was ejected and floated through a portion of the river before she was pulled unresponsive back into the raft, the statement said.

Emergency life-saving measures were performed on board until the raft pulled over at an emergency evacuation point at the Moxie Lake boat launch and was met by EMS personnel.

She was put into an ambulance but declared dead by EMS personnel at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday.

