GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A woman jumped in and helped rescue a 20-year-old woman who plunged her car into the water off Gloucester Wednesday. 7NEWS spoke with her following the terrifying ordeal.

Gloucester police said they received a report of a 20-year-old behind the wheel who went into the water off of Rocky Neck Avenue. Witnesses said they heard the driver’s screams of terror almost immediately.

“I heard this screaming, it was so harsh and terribly scary it was like a movie. I thought it was seagulls for a while, what could it be? It can’t be human,” said Kitty Beer a witness.

Kelly Barusso said the water was neck deep, but she did not hesitate to jump in and help the driver who was trapped inside her car.

“Her screams were so loud, she was pounding on the window,” Barusso said. “The front was going under so she climbed from the front to the back and I was like, ‘oh my God.’ And when she got into the back seat, I’m telling her, ‘calm down, open the door.'”

Barusso said the driver was able to open the back latch and get herself out of the passenger side door, but the woman was paralyzed in fear.

“I was just trying to calm her down enough so she could get out,” Barusso said.

The two then swam to shore, where they were met by rescue crews who took over from there.

“She was worried about the car. I said the car doesn’t matter, your family, you’re okay, you’re going to be fine,” Barusso said. “I am a mom, that’s someone’s daughter, and you have to help people. And I just wanted her to be okay, hey, I was on my walk for a reason today.”

Gloucester police said the driver acidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. It was removed from the water quickly. The driver was not hurt.

Police said no charges will be filed in this case.

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