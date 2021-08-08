BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has died after a raging blaze ripped through a home in Barnstable early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responding to reports of a fire at a wood-frame house on Harrison Road around 7:43 a.m. saw smoke pouring out of the windows, eaves and flue of the home. Once inside the home, firefighters discovered a female victim and performed CPR at the scene.

The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Crews also removed a deceased pet dog from the home, according to Centerville firefighters.

No fire personnel were injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

