BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died after a fire tore through a home in Barnstable early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responding to reports of a fire at a wood-frame house on Harrison Road around 7:43 a.m. saw smoke pouring out of the windows, eaves and flue of the home. Once inside, firefighters discovered a female victim and performed CPR at the scene.

The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Crews also removed a deceased pet dog from the home, according to Centerville firefighters.

No fire personnel were injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox