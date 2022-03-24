SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — A woman and a dog were found dead inside a mobile home that was heavily damaged in a fire, Seabrook authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed in fire. The majority of the fire damage happened in the front of the home.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating. The Major Crime Unit of the New Hampshire State Police is assisting.

An autopsy will be done.

