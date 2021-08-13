WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was injured in a natural gas explosion while doing her laundry on Thursday night.
The explosion on Irwin Street displaced at least 20 people, who are being taken to a nearby hotel by the American Red Cross.
National Grid and first responders are working to clear the building.
No additional details were immediately available.
