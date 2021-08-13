WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was injured in a natural gas explosion while doing her laundry on Thursday night.

The explosion on Irwin Street displaced at least 20 people, who are being taken to a nearby hotel by the American Red Cross.

National Grid and first responders are working to clear the building.

No additional details were immediately available.

Red Cross volunteers are on scene in Winthrop responding to a natural gas explosion on Irwin St. At least 20 people are displaced & being taken to a local hotel while 1st responders & @nationalgrid clear the building. 1 person transported to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/YMHWXctewE — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) August 13, 2021

