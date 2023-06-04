WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A decades-old discovery has been made in a Whitman home.

A woman found a math textbook dating back to 1813. She said she couldn’t justify selling it, so she came up with a creative way to leave a lasting legacy for her stepfather.

Michelle Manning was cleaning out her stepfather’s attic when she came across a book titled Principles of Geometry.

“Something like this should be shared,” she said about her decision to donate the historic find to her alma mater, Whitman-Hanson High School.

“I wanted his name to be in the school as his legacy, it’s his book, his parents,” she said.

The book will be displayed at the school along with a plaque with her stepfather’s name.

