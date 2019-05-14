BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman forced to spend Mother’s Day at Massachusetts General Hospital got the ultimate surprise from her best friend who lives six hours away.

Nancee Babson, who has been in and out of the hospital as a cardiac patient for the past year, was forced to call off a trip to visit her best friend, Kim Thurlow.

On Monday, a woman dressed up as a nurse with a surgical mask on walked into Babson’s hospital room and began checking her vital signs.

Babson looked around confused, asking, “Who are you?”

That’s when the woman removed the mask, revealing that she was actually Thurlow.

“She took off the face mask and I saw who it was and this person is, like, my best friend,” Babson said.

Babson’s son, Holden, had worked with the nurses to help plan the surprise.

“It was the best, the best, Mother’s Day gift that he could have given me,” she exclaimed.

