Woman driving on highway captures video of sharks swimming in tank

(WHDH) — A woman driving along a highway recently captured stunning video of sharks swimming in a tank that was strapped to the back of truck.

Instagram user @julie_anne52 shared the video on social media, which plays to the tune of “Baby Shark.”

The truck was traveling along Interstate 95 in Maryland, Fox News reported.

In the video, two sharks can be seen gliding by a window on the side of the tank.

It’s not clear where the sharks were headed.

Nearly 36,000 people have viewed the video in just one day.

