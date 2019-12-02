Woman drops child to safety from burning Derry, N.H. home

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother dropped her child to safety before jumping out of a burning building herself after a fire tore through their Derry, New Hampshire home this weekend, fire officials said.

Fire investigators say the pair were trapped in a burning duplex when the woman dropped her 2-year-old into the arms of other family members below. The woman then jumped out herself.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

A neighbor said her dog first noticed something was wrong.

“She was nudging me, she was nudging my husband, so we got up to, you know, check what was going on,” said Donna Alex. “And she ran downstairs and when we ran downstairs, that’s when we can smell the smoke. We started smelling smoke and then everybody was screaming out here.”

The American Red Cross is helping everyone who was forced out of the home.

