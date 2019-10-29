Woman due in court in connection with Stoneham hit-and-run that left 4 children injured

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Burlington woman is set to face a judge Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left four children injured in Stoneham earlier this month.

Stephanie DeTomasi is slated to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, destruction of evidence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

DeTomasi is accused of plowing into four children who were standing with their bikes in front of a home near the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road on the evening of Oct. 13.

Video of the incident showed the moment the vehicle hit them, sending them flying into the shrubbery.

All four juveniles were treated at the scene. Two were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The car also hit a parked vehicle before driving away with a bicycle lodged underneath it.

