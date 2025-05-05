HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - 53-year-old Patti Laurent was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year during her masters program.

Laurent kept her studies at Southern New Hampshire University a secret from her 85-year-old mother whose age and declining health pushed her, despite her own troubles.

“I wanted it to be a surprise, and now here we are, said Laurent. “Its a surprise, the cats out of the bag, I can relax.”

Laurent said she completed homework assignments during her six hour chemotherapy treatments while also working a full time job.

“When I tell people I’m graduating, that didn’t know I was graduating, they’re like, ‘Haven’t you been in chemo for the last six months?'” Laurent said. “And I said yes, I have and this gave me something to take my mind off of the chemo.”

When it was time for the reveal, she disguised her commencement ceremony as a cancer awareness gathering, capturing her mom’s reaction on video.

Despite multiple surgeries and other health struggles, Laurent earned her MBA with a concentration in leadership. Her mom says she couldn’t be more proud.

“Seeing what she’s gone through, she’s fought it all the way,” said Laurent’s mother. “She’s brave, she’s strong, she’s amazing, that’s all I can say. She’s amazing and I’m so proud of her.”

