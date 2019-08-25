Woman escapes house fire in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who escaped a house fire in Malden Sunday is grateful her children and grandchildren were not home when the house was engulfed in smoke.

The woman said she smelled smoke in the house earlier in the evening and know she had to get out — but couldn’t even see her keys.”

Firefighters had to break the building’s windows to ventilate the home.

Firefighters believe the fire may have started in the basement. The fire is still under investigation.

