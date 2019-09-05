Woman escapes injury after driving car off road, into water in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was able to evade serious injury Thursday night after she drove her car off the road and into the water in Lawrence.

Crews were on scene pulling the water-logged sedan out of the canal located near the intersection of Broadway and Water streets.

As it was sinking, the driver was able to free herself and climbed up on top of the car.

Firefighters were able to lower a ladder down into the canal and bring her to safety.

She was taken to a hospital for precaution.

A crane was used to extract the car from where it came to rest, 20 feet down.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. They do not believe the woman was under the influence at the time.

