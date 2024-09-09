WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 42-year-old Wakefield woman is expected to face a judge Monday after she allegedly waved a gun at people enjoying a “porchfest” event over the weekend.

Wakefield police in a statement said officers responded near 3 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a woman speeding through the town’s Greenwood neighborhood while brandishing what appeared to be a rifle.

The woman had left the area by the time police arrived. By 5:30 p.m., though, police said information from witnesses led authorities to Brigid MacDonough.

There were no injuries related to this incident.

MacDonough has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Wakefield Porchfest is one of several porchfest celebrations in area communities, where attendees can attend a variety of free musical performances on makeshift stages.

In Wakefield, this year’s event featured 106 acts performing across 50 locations, according to the Wakefield Porchfest website.

Porchfest attendees captured the gun-waiving incident on camera and soon shared their reactions, with one saying they heard MacDonough shouting profanity before pointing the weapon out her window.

“Whether it was a real gun or not, it doesn’t matter,” another witness said. “When you threaten us with a weapon or non-weapon, the behavior was disturbing enough.”

