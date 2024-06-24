MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Manchester woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove a mini-van through a park while chasing a man last week, police said.

Manchester police in a statement said officers responded to the area of Victory Park near 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Speaking with witnesses, police said, officers learned a woman had been seen driving through the park “at a high rate of speed” while chasing a man who was running on foot.

Manchester police said the woman hit a tree, ripping the sliding door off the minivan. She then allegedly left the park and drove the wrong way down nearby Chestnut Street.

Police said officers found the minivan on Silver Street after the initial incident. Later in the day, police said, Carolina Solares Fraga turned herself in.

Fraga has been charged with reckless conduct and was found to have an active warrant for possession of a controlled drug. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, according to police.

