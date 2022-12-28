BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman from Mattapan has been charged with hitting her former boyfriend with a car before stabbing him, according to officials.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Lashonda Warner, 27, was facing assault and battery charges as well as a charge for leaving the scene after the incident happened Friday, Dec. 23.

Officials said the assault occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m., when Boston police officers received reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Arriving officers then found a 28-year-old victim who had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen, but was uncooperative with police, according to the district attorney’s office.

In addition to finding a trail of blood and a pink folding knife in the road, police learned from a witness that a silver Honda Accord had apparently made a three-point turn on the street, hitting two vehicles and then the victim.

Massachusetts State Police later pulled over a vehicle that matched the Accord’s description on Route 93 north, by exit 15B. State police troopers said they found blood on the front of the car’s grille, which Warner was driving.

In a press release announcing her arraignment, DA officials said Warner admitted to Boston police that she had hit and stabbed the victim because “he had informed her he was being unfaithful.”

In Dorchester District Court on Wednesday, Warner was ordered to be held on $5,000 bail Dorchester District Court, in addition to orders to stay away from the victim and have no contact with him.

The DA’s office noted that as of Tuesday, the victim was still receiving care at the Boston Medical Center’s ICU.

Warner is slated to return to court on March 24 for a pre-trial hearing.

