BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing early Tuesday morning at a playground in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at Clifford Playground on Massachusetts Avenue around midnight found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, 38-year-old Mary Fox was placed under arrest, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives 617-343-4470.

