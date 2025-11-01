TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old woman is facing her third drunken-driving offense following a head-on crash in Tewksbury on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Carole Hanley, of Tewksbury is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, third offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle following the crash at the intersection of North and East streets, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

An investigation determined Hanley had turned onto North Street and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. A male passenger from her car fled the scene and couldn’t be located.

Hanley was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries. The Forrester’s driver, who is pregnant, and a 10-month-old passenger were not injured.

Hanley is scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court on Monday.

