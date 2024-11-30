PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge after a crash in Pelham, New Hampshire late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Old Gage Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. found white 2020 Lexus sedan against a utility pole on Eddy Lane, according to police.

The driver, Denise Winn, 60, of Pelham, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence and criminal mischief.

She is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Dec. 9.

