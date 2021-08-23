(WHDH) — A woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after authorities say she hurled a crated cat into a river during a fight with her ex-boyfriend.

Christa Anne Thistle, 53, of Florida, was arrested last week after she tossed the feline, named Stanley, into the Intracoastal Waterway following a domestic dispute at the Riverwood Park Campground in Oak Hill, according the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report an altercation at the campground on Thursday around 7 p.m. learned that Thistle was fighting with her ex-boyfriend because he was not moving his belongings out of her RV fast enough, the sheriff’s office added.

“She began moving his belongings out of the RV, knocked over some food that was being cooked, then picked up Stanley’s cat crate and threw him into the river,” authorities said in a news release.

Thistle’s boyfriend jumped into the river to save Stanley, who was submerged for about 20 seconds.

Authorities say Thistle was also charged with simple assault after she allegedly demanded to be taken to jail so she could make a phone call, bond out and kill her ex-boyfriend.

An investigation remains ongoing.

