(WHDH) — A woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after her dog was found covered in feces and suffering from dental diseases, authorities said.

Marylyn Richards, 58, of West Babylon, New York, was arrested Friday after an investigation determined that she failed to provide her Maltese, named Minni, with veterinary care and grooming, causing severe pain, discomfort, and suffering, according to the Suffolk County Humane Law Enforcement Agency.

Minni was extremely matted and covered with feces, urine, dirt, and debris throughout her fur, authorities said. The matting and untreated medical issues are said to have caused the dog impaired vision and restriction of movement.

Authorities noted that Minni also had dental infections and abscesses in her mouth.

An investigation remains ongoing.

