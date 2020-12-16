Woman facing animal cruelty charges after throwing dog off balcony

(WHDH) — A woman who was threatening to jump off of a motel balcony was arrested after she instead threw her dog over the railing on Monday, officials said.

Allison Murphy, 35, of Florida, is facing charges including animal cruelty and resisting an officer with violence, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to report of a woman who was attacking maids and threatening to jump off a balcony at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach learned that Murphy was locked inside her room, the sheriff’s office said.

After deputies knocked on her door several times, Murphy allegedly walked out onto the balcony with a leashed German Shepherd and suddenly tossed it to the ground. The incident was caught on police body camera.

The dog landed feet first and ran away, but was corralled by bystanders. Volusia County Animal Services took custody of the dog and nicknamed her “Miracle” because she was able to escape the incident without serious injury.

Murphy was taken into custody after a brief struggle with deputies, body cam video showed.

A court will now determine if Murphy can maintain custody of the dog.

