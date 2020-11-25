Woman facing assault charge following dispute at NH home

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested on an assault charge following a dispute at a home in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Shawna Soper, 49, of Wolfeboro, is slated to be arraigned next month in 3rd Circuit District Court in Ossipee on charges including simple assault, according to the Wolfeboro Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a dispute at a home on Northline Road around 1:20 a.m. took Soper into custody, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

